Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,397.65.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84.

On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.27. The firm has a market cap of C$193.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. Chesswood Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 EPS for the current year.

CHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.