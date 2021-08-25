CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 4,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

