CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$92.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.33.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.85. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

