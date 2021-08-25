CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.12. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

