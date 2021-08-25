Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.49

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 84050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 116,191.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 62.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

