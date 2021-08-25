Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.49

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 84050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)
Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.
