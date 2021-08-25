Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $124.67 and last traded at $124.27, with a volume of 4273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

