CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,264. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $716.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

