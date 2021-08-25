Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182,763. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

