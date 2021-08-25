Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,433 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

TH stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

