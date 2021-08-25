Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,942 Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Zhongchao Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

