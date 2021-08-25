Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

HX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Xiaobai Maimai Company Profile

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

