Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87.

A number of analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

