Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YMM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 3,031,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,545. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $57,879,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $21,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $10,181,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $5,299,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $7,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

