Citigroup Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $45.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 355.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.