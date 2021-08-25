Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 715.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

