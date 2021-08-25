City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. City Office REIT traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

