Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CLIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of CLIN traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 633.50 ($8.28). The stock had a trading volume of 710,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,944. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.74 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 621.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.