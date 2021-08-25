Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Cognex by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cognex by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

