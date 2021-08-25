Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

