Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $989,451.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $989,451.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,036 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

