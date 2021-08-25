CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

