Community Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMNT opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.66. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

