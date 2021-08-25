Community Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMNT opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.66. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.