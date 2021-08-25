Community Bank N.A. Purchases 469 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

