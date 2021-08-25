Community Bank N.A. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.84.

