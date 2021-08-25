Comparing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashtead Group and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.86% 24.00% 7.91% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Adocia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 5.22 $920.08 million $8.74 35.43 Adocia $960,000.00 80.58 -$26.64 million ($3.77) -2.92

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia. Adocia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashtead Group and Adocia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 5 0 2.42 Adocia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adocia has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Adocia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adocia is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Adocia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.