Comparing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVITA Medical and Surmodics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $14.26 million 32.11 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -8.90 Surmodics $94.86 million 8.21 $1.12 million $0.13 431.85

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 1.52% 3.03% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AVITA Medical and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.26%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Surmodics.

Summary

Surmodics beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

