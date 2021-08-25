Comparing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) & Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.63 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.22 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sabre and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

