comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

SCOR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 848,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,795. The firm has a market cap of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25.

In other news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $532,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

