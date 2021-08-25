Connectome Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $121,979.09 and approximately $410,885.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.21 or 0.00779717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00101124 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

