ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $82.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

