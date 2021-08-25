ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

