Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.41.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE STZ opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

