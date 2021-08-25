Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,717.50

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,717.50 and last traded at $1,710.23, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,670.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,116.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,566.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

