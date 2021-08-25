Contrasting Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.66 $137.70 million $1.67 25.70 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Aerojet Rocketdyne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aerojet Rocketdyne is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aerojet Rocketdyne and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides liquid and solid rocket propulsion systems, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns 11,394 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.