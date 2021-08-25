Contrasting Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27%

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and 21Vianet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.38 $2.86 million $0.18 9.72 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.35 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.40

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decisionpoint Systems and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 21Vianet Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.79%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats 21Vianet Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

