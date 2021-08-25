Contrasting Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forestar Group and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.10 $60.80 million $1.21 17.16 Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.71 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forestar Group and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

