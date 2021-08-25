Contrasting The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The OLB Group and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 2.79 -$1.78 million N/A N/A Rimini Street $326.78 million 2.38 $12.98 million $0.41 22.15

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The OLB Group and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rimini Street 0 1 4 0 2.80

The OLB Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% Rimini Street -4.14% -5.82% 3.83%

Summary

Rimini Street beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

