Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $223,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

