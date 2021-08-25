Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 4.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

