Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.