Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after acquiring an additional 379,528 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 405,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,810 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

