Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Corning worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,457 shares of company stock worth $6,899,810. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.