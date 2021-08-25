Coty (COTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

