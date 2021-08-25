Cowen Begins Coverage on Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company.

Icosavax stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

