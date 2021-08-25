Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 394 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,622. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

