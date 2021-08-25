Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,172. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

