Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,347. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.