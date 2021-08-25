Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes $153,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $239.06. 20,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,629. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.