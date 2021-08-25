Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 1.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 506,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

CLH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. 166,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,131 shares of company stock worth $2,730,995. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

