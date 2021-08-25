Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 80 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000.

MDY stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.87. The stock had a trading volume of 586,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,718. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

